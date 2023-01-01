Mill 72 Bake Shop And Cafe - Manheim
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
45 North Main Street, Manheim PA 17545
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gravie Kitchen + Commons
No Reviews
100 Rock Lititz Boulevard Warwick Township, PA 17543
View restaurant