Millbrae restaurants you'll love

Millbrae restaurants
  • Millbrae

Millbrae's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & brunch
Must-try Millbrae restaurants

Banner pic

 

Social Eatery 【Noodleosophy】【Rice-Monster】【Grapeholic】

102 South El Camino Real, Millbrae

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry & Lemon / 草莓捶柠檬$6.75
Green tea lemonade with fresh strawberry bits, lime, lemon and lychee jelly.
Pure Dragon / 天才小火龙$6.75
Michelia green tea with fresh dragon fruit bits and Salted Cream Cheese.
Mochi & Taro / 麻薯芋泥$6.25
Mochi, fresh milk, taro, choice of black tea or oolong tea.
More about Social Eatery 【Noodleosophy】【Rice-Monster】【Grapeholic】
MILLBRAE PANCAKE HOUSE image

 

MILLBRAE PANCAKE HOUSE

1301 El Camino Real, Millbrae

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$14.75
More about MILLBRAE PANCAKE HOUSE
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0084 image

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0084

140 S.El Camino Real, Millbrae

No reviews yet
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0084
Paris Baguette image

SALADS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Paris Baguette

655 Broadway, Millbrae

Avg 3.7 (872 reviews)
More about Paris Baguette
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

525 Broadway Ave., Millbrae

Avg 4.7 (596 reviews)
More about Jamba
Stick and Steam image

 

Stick and Steam

350 Adrian Road, Millbrae

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about Stick and Steam
