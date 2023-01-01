Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Millbrae

Go
Millbrae restaurants
Toast

Millbrae restaurants that serve chicken curry

Item pic

 

Sugandh Indian Restaurant and Bar - 333 Broadway

333 Broadway, Millbrae

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$13.25
North Indian style chicken stew with onion tomato base sauce.
Coconut Chicken Curry$14.95
Chicken cues cooked in coconut milk with onions and tomato base gravy.
More about Sugandh Indian Restaurant and Bar - 333 Broadway
Item pic

 

Social Eatery 【Noodleosophy】【Rice-Monster】【Grapeholic】 -

102 South El Camino Real, Millbrae

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry & Chicken RNK$23.99
Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.
🌶Curry & Chicken / 咖喱鸡排🌶$16.99
chicken breast / curry / coconut milk / shallot / chili / sesame / green onion / seaweed flake / cilantro
More about Social Eatery 【Noodleosophy】【Rice-Monster】【Grapeholic】 -

Browse other tasty dishes in Millbrae

Curry Chicken

Curry

Map

More near Millbrae to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Pacifica

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (641 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (57 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (461 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston