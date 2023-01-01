Curry in Millbrae
Millbrae restaurants that serve curry
Sugandh Indian Restaurant and Bar - 333 Broadway
333 Broadway, Millbrae
|Lamb Curry
|$15.55
Chunks of Lamb slow cooked with onion tomato base curry sauce.
|Coconut Veg Curry
|$12.95
Mixed vegetables cooked in a smooth coconut base gravy.
Social Eatery 【Noodleosophy】【Rice-Monster】【Grapeholic】 -
102 South El Camino Real, Millbrae
|🌶Curry & Chicken / 咖喱鸡排🌶
|$16.99
chicken breast / curry / coconut milk / shallot / chili / sesame / green onion / seaweed flake / cilantro
|Curry & Chicken RNK
|$23.99
Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.
|Curry Fishball / 🌶咖喱鱼蛋🌶
|$5.99
Fishball cooked with curry and other spices. Cal. 103