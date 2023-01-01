Curry chicken in Millbrae
Millbrae restaurants that serve curry chicken
333 Broadway, Millbrae
|Chicken Curry
|$13.25
North Indian style chicken stew with onion tomato base sauce.
|Coconut Chicken Curry
|$14.95
Chicken cues cooked in coconut milk with onions and tomato base gravy.
102 South El Camino Real, Millbrae
|Curry & Chicken RNK
|$23.99
Raw Noodle! Serves proximately two persons per order. You cook the noodle at home and we do the rest! All other ingredients are the same as the main dish.
|🌶Curry & Chicken / 咖喱鸡排🌶
|$16.99
chicken breast / curry / coconut milk / shallot / chili / sesame / green onion / seaweed flake / cilantro