Millbrook restaurants you'll love
Millbrook's top cuisines
Must-try Millbrook restaurants
More about San Marcos
San Marcos
3599 hwy 14, Millbrook
|Popular items
|#64 pollo loco
|$9.75
grilled chicken breast,steak or shrimp on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce
|#26 burrito supreme
|$8.50
burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and a side of rice
|#36 three tacos
|$6.75
hree tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes
More about Front Porch Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Front Porch Grill
106 Deatsville Hwy, Millbrook
|Popular items
|Country Fried Steak
|$9.89
A tender pc of Beef cubed steak breaded and fried smothered in white gravy served with 2 sides.
|Hot! Smothered Chicken Sandwich
|$7.29
A juicy grilled chicken breast smothered in BBQ sauce CHZ and topped with bacon and a onion ring, comes with 1 side.
|French Toast
|$3.49
4 triangles of toast dusted with cinnamon served with you choice of meat and Maple syrup.