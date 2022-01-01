Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Millbrook restaurants you'll love

Go
Millbrook restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Millbrook

Millbrook's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Millbrook restaurants

San Marcos Mexican Restaurant image

 

San Marcos

3599 hwy 14, Millbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
#64 pollo loco$9.75
grilled chicken breast,steak or shrimp on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce
#26 burrito supreme$8.50
burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and a side of rice
#36 three tacos$6.75
hree tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes
More about San Marcos
Front Porch Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Front Porch Grill

106 Deatsville Hwy, Millbrook

Avg 4.5 (1354 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Country Fried Steak$9.89
A tender pc of Beef cubed steak breaded and fried smothered in white gravy served with 2 sides.
Hot! Smothered Chicken Sandwich$7.29
A juicy grilled chicken breast smothered in BBQ sauce CHZ and topped with bacon and a onion ring, comes with 1 side.
French Toast$3.49
4 triangles of toast dusted with cinnamon served with you choice of meat and Maple syrup.
More about Front Porch Grill
Consumer pic

 

Front Porch Grill - Food Truck - 106 deatsville hwy

106 deatsville hwy, Millbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Front Porch Grill - Food Truck - 106 deatsville hwy

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Millbrook

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Millbrook to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Opelika

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (850 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston