Millbrook restaurants you'll love
Must-try Millbrook restaurants
More about San Marcos
San Marcos
3599 hwy 14, Millbrook
|Popular items
|#64 pollo loco
|$9.75
grilled chicken breast,steak or shrimp on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce
|#37 taco dinner
|$9.00
two tacos with a side of rice and beans.
|#36 three tacos
|$6.75
hree tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes
More about Front Porch Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Front Porch Grill
106 Deatsville Hwy, Millbrook
|Popular items
|Monday-Hamburger Steak MT+2
|$10.18
|Tuesday-MT LOAF+2
|$10.18
|Side Home Fries
|$1.71
More about Smokehouse Pit BBQ
Smokehouse Pit BBQ
2461 Main St, Millbrook
|Popular items
|Loaded BBQ Fries Appetizer
|$7.99
|Regular Pulled Pork Sandwich Only
|$5.99
|32 oz To-Go Beverage
|$3.50
More about Front Porch Grill - Food Truck - 106 deatsville hwy
Front Porch Grill - Food Truck - 106 deatsville hwy
106 deatsville hwy, Millbrook
More about Ellianos Coffee - Millbrook, AL
Ellianos Coffee - Millbrook, AL
65 Kelley Blvd., Millbrok