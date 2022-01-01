Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Millbrook restaurants you'll love

Millbrook restaurants
  • Millbrook

Must-try Millbrook restaurants

San Marcos Mexican Restaurant image

 

San Marcos

3599 hwy 14, Millbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
#64 pollo loco$9.75
grilled chicken breast,steak or shrimp on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce
#37 taco dinner$9.00
two tacos with a side of rice and beans.
#36 three tacos$6.75
hree tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes
More about San Marcos
Front Porch Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Front Porch Grill

106 Deatsville Hwy, Millbrook

Avg 4.5 (1354 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Monday-Hamburger Steak MT+2$10.18
Tuesday-MT LOAF+2$10.18
Side Home Fries$1.71
More about Front Porch Grill
Consumer pic

 

Smokehouse Pit BBQ

2461 Main St, Millbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded BBQ Fries Appetizer$7.99
Regular Pulled Pork Sandwich Only$5.99
32 oz To-Go Beverage$3.50
More about Smokehouse Pit BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Front Porch Grill - Food Truck - 106 deatsville hwy

106 deatsville hwy, Millbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Front Porch Grill - Food Truck - 106 deatsville hwy
Banner pic

 

Ellianos Coffee - Millbrook, AL

65 Kelley Blvd., Millbrok

No reviews yet
More about Ellianos Coffee - Millbrook, AL

