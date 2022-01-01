Millburn Deli - Millburn
All anyone in this world wants is to sit in peace and enjoy a great sandwich!
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
328 Millburn Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
328 Millburn Ave
Millburn NJ
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:10 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:10 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:10 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:10 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:10 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:10 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:10 pm
Nearby restaurants
Springbone Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Salad House
Welcome to The Salad House - a fast casual restaurant specializing in freshly-prepared customized and signature salad creations handmade-to-order from quality, wholesome, delicious ingredients, offering the perfect health-conscious choice for your time-starved day. We like to think of ourselves as “Health-conscious Comfort Food.”
Evoo and Lemon
Come in and enjoy!
Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills
authentic Maine lobster shack. bringing you all the Maine classic dishes and more to your town, freshly prepared every day. Jacks unique ambiance will create an unforgettable experience to you and your family. Just remember. "Summer never ends at Jacks!"