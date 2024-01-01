Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Millburn
/
Millburn
/
Bread Pudding
Millburn restaurants that serve bread pudding
MoonShine Modern Supper Club
55 Main Street, Millburn
No reviews yet
Monster Rum Raisin Bread Pudding
$11.00
Candied pecans, tahitian vanilla gelato, caramel drizzle
More about MoonShine Modern Supper Club
Millburn Standard
42 Main St, Millburn
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding PF
$0.00
Nutella Bread Pudding
$12.00
More about Millburn Standard
