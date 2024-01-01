Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Millburn

Millburn restaurants
Toast

Millburn restaurants that serve bread pudding

MoonShine Modern Supper Club

55 Main Street, Millburn

Monster Rum Raisin Bread Pudding$11.00
Candied pecans, tahitian vanilla gelato, caramel drizzle
More about MoonShine Modern Supper Club
Millburn Standard

42 Main St, Millburn

Bread Pudding PF$0.00
Nutella Bread Pudding$12.00
More about Millburn Standard

