Chicken tenders in Millburn

Millburn restaurants
Toast

Millburn restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Consumer pic

 

Cara Mia

194 Essex St, Millburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
kids Chicken Fingers$12.95
More about Cara Mia
Item pic

 

Millburn Standard

42 Main St, Millburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Tempura Chicken Tenders$14.00
Honey mustard dipping sauce, fries
More about Millburn Standard

