Gnocchi in Millburn

Millburn restaurants
Millburn restaurants that serve gnocchi

MoonShine Modern Supper Club

55 Main Street, Millburn

TakeoutDelivery
Truffle Gnocchi & Meatballs$15.00
Pork ventreche, forest mushroom, sherry cream sauce
More about MoonShine Modern Supper Club
Cara Mia

194 Essex St, Millburn

TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$24.95
Choice of Sauce
More about Cara Mia

