Gnocchi in
Millburn
/
Millburn
/
Gnocchi
Millburn restaurants that serve gnocchi
MoonShine Modern Supper Club
55 Main Street, Millburn
No reviews yet
Truffle Gnocchi & Meatballs
$15.00
Pork ventreche, forest mushroom, sherry cream sauce
More about MoonShine Modern Supper Club
Cara Mia
194 Essex St, Millburn
No reviews yet
Gnocchi
$24.95
Choice of Sauce
More about Cara Mia
