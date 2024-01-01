Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Risotto in
Millburn
/
Millburn
/
Risotto
Millburn restaurants that serve risotto
MoonShine Modern Supper Club
55 Main Street, Millburn
No reviews yet
Spring Greens Risotto
$21.00
Sweat peas, asparagus, leaks, meyer lemons, toasted hazelnuts
More about MoonShine Modern Supper Club
Evoo and Lemon
45 Main Street, Millburn
No reviews yet
Mushroom Risotto
$15.00
More about Evoo and Lemon
