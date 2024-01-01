Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Millburn

Millburn restaurants
Millburn restaurants that serve risotto

MoonShine Modern Supper Club

55 Main Street, Millburn

TakeoutDelivery
Spring Greens Risotto$21.00
Sweat peas, asparagus, leaks, meyer lemons, toasted hazelnuts
More about MoonShine Modern Supper Club
Evoo and Lemon

45 Main Street, Millburn

TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Risotto$15.00
More about Evoo and Lemon

