Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Millburn
/
Millburn
/
Salmon
Millburn restaurants that serve salmon
Cara Mia
194 Essex St, Millburn
No reviews yet
Herb Crusted Salmon
$29.95
With an Almond Crust, Shallots, Basil, and Tomato in a Dijon Lemon White Wine Sauce
More about Cara Mia
Millburn Standard
42 Main St, Millburn
No reviews yet
Faroe Island Salmon
$34.00
More about Millburn Standard
Browse other tasty dishes in Millburn
Caesar Salad
More near Millburn to explore
Union
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Summit
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Short Hills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Maplewood
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1815 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(58 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(550 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(262 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(543 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston