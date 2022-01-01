Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Millburn

Go
Millburn restaurants
Toast

Millburn restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

 

Cara Mia

194 Essex St, Millburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Herb Crusted Salmon$29.95
With an Almond Crust, Shallots, Basil, and Tomato in a Dijon Lemon White Wine Sauce
More about Cara Mia
Item pic

 

Millburn Standard

42 Main St, Millburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Faroe Island Salmon$34.00
More about Millburn Standard

Browse other tasty dishes in Millburn

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Millburn to explore

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1815 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston