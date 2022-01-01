Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Millbury restaurants you'll love

Go
Millbury restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Millbury

Millbury's top cuisines

American
American
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Scroll right

Must-try Millbury restaurants

Puffins Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Puffins Restaurant

95 N Main St, Millbury

Avg 4.1 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Two Fried Eggs on your choice of a Bagel, English Muffin "OR" Bulkie Roll with American Cheese. Add Ham, Bacon "AND/OR" Sausage for additional charge. Add choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "OR" Grilled Veggies for $0.99
Texas French Toast$7.00
Three Slices of Thick Sliced Texas Style Toast, Dipped & Grilled to Perfection.
#2 The Golden Eagle$9.50
Two Eggs your way with choice of: Ham, Bacon "or" Sausage. Also choice of Homefries, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit "or" Grilled Veggies. Comes with Italian Toast.
More about Puffins Restaurant
Kai Mook image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • NOODLES

Kai Mook

3 Howe Ave, Millbury

Avg 4.7 (228 reviews)
More about Kai Mook
Feng Asian Bistro image

 

Feng Asian Bistro

70 Worcester Providence Tpke Ste 505, Millbury

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Feng Asian Bistro
Map

More near Millbury to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston