MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen is a specialty coffee shop aiming to bring communities together for an exceptional coffee and food experience in the heart of Culver City. Our menu focuses on the finest, crafted coffee, local organic daily brunch items, and provisions.
SANDWICHES
11050 Washington Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11050 Washington Blvd
Culver City CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Moto Ramen
Welcome to Moto Ramen!! Use Promo Code LETSMOTO to get 10% off CURBSIDE PICKUP.
Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
Slow Smoked Award Winning BBQ!
Dine In / Take Out / Delivery / Catering
Quicksand Culver City
Come in and Enjoy
Rooster's Chicken House
We start with farm fresh AB-free all-natural
birds. Then use a unique 2-step cooking
process that produces the perfect balance
between flavor and crunch!