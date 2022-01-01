Go
Toast

MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen

MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen is a specialty coffee shop aiming to bring communities together for an exceptional coffee and food experience in the heart of Culver City. Our menu focuses on the finest, crafted coffee, local organic daily brunch items, and provisions.

SANDWICHES

11050 Washington Blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (906 reviews)

Popular Items

Huevos Rancheros$13.50
Two Organic over easy-eggs, slices of avocados on top of a bed of tortilla crisps, beans, ranchero sauce (not spicy), and finished with farm cheese. Side of spicy salsa de arbol included .
Chicken Mole Burrito$13.50
Mary’s Organic Chicken in Red Mole Sauce, Rice, fresh cilantro and Onions - includes side of Guajillo salsa. All House made .
Saucy Egg Muffin$9.00
Organic Egg on a Crispy Muffin with aged cheddar cheese, grilled onions and medium spicy sauce..
Filter Coffee$3.75
Cold Brew on Tap$5.00
MC Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Organic scrambled eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Beans Avocado Salsa, Crema & Farm Cheese. (Vegetarian)
Served with a side of Guajillo Salsa. Vegan option has no cheese and we substitute mushrooms for the eggs.
Vanilla Latte$5.25
Espresso, house-made vanilla syrup, and topped with steamed milk.
Breakfast Plate$12.50
Two organic eggs any style & house potatoes. Your choice of bacon or avocado. Served with sourdough toast, butter and MillCross jam.
Lavender Sage Latte$5.25
Two shots of espresso, our own house-made lavender/sage syrup and steamed milk.
Latte$4.75
Two shots of espresso and filled with steamed milk.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11050 Washington Blvd

Culver City CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Moto Ramen

No reviews yet

Welcome to Moto Ramen!! Use Promo Code LETSMOTO to get 10% off CURBSIDE PICKUP.

Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House

No reviews yet

Slow Smoked Award Winning BBQ!
Dine In / Take Out / Delivery / Catering

Quicksand Culver City

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Rooster's Chicken House

No reviews yet

We start with farm fresh AB-free all-natural
birds. Then use a unique 2-step cooking
process that produces the perfect balance
between flavor and crunch!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston