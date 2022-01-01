Mille grazie
Come in and enjoy!
2063 Hempstead Turnpike
Location
2063 Hempstead Turnpike
East Meadow NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
NK Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Burger City
BEST BURGERS IN TOWN!
Bare Naked Bowl
Açai bowls. Smoothie or snack. Coffee.
Bare Naked Bowl offers quick, healthy options for any time of day. Come in and enjoy!
Carolyn's Cuisine
Carolyn's Southern Comfort Cuisine. Bringing Southern Comfort Cuisine to New York.