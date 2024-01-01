Fried pickles in Milledgeville
Milledgeville restaurants that serve fried pickles
The Brick Milly
136 West Hancock Street, Milledgeville
|Fried Pickle Basket
|$8.95
With ranch dipping sauce
Greene Street Pool Tavern - 120 W. Greene St
120 W. Greene St, Milledgeville
|Southern Fried Dill Pickle Chips
|$5.99
These crispy battered pickles are a fan favorite. Served with a delicious ranch for dipping, these are sure to hit that late-night craving.