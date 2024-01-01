Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Milledgeville

The Brick Milly

136 West Hancock Street, Milledgeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickle Basket$8.95
With ranch dipping sauce
More about The Brick Milly
Greene Street Pool Tavern - 120 W. Greene St

120 W. Greene St, Milledgeville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Dill Pickle Chips$5.99
These crispy battered pickles are a fan favorite. Served with a delicious ranch for dipping, these are sure to hit that late-night craving.
More about Greene Street Pool Tavern - 120 W. Greene St

