Grilled chicken in Milledgeville

The Brick Milly
136 West Hancock Street, Milledgeville
|Grilled Chicken Pesto
|$10.75
Sourdough with baked chicken, roasted red pepper, pesto, mayo, and provolone
Amici Milledgeville - 101 West Hancock
101 West Hancock, Milledgeville
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.