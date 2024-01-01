Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Milledgeville

Milledgeville restaurants
Milledgeville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Brick Milly

136 West Hancock Street, Milledgeville

Grilled Chicken Pesto$10.75
Sourdough with baked chicken, roasted red pepper, pesto, mayo, and provolone
More about The Brick Milly
Amici Milledgeville - 101 West Hancock

101 West Hancock, Milledgeville

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.
More about Amici Milledgeville - 101 West Hancock

