Mozzarella sticks in Milledgeville

Milledgeville restaurants
Milledgeville restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

The Brick Milly

136 West Hancock Street, Milledgeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
With side of marinara
More about The Brick Milly
Amici Milledgeville - 101 West Hancock

101 West Hancock, Milledgeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Served with Amici Marinara.
More about Amici Milledgeville - 101 West Hancock

