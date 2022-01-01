Go
Millennium

Come on in and enjoy!

5912 College Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (946 reviews)

Popular Items

Coriander & Arborio Crusted Oyster Mushrooms (GF)$16.00
sweet pepper remoulade, lime, cabbage slaw
Spinach, Nettle & Potato Tikki$21.00
tomato-anchar curry, coconut cream,
tofu paneer, seared baby carrot & broccoli romanesco, spicy beet-fennel chutney, upland cress
Ginger Orange Glazed Tempeh (GF)$24.00
berbere spiced black lentil wot, toasted cumin teff grain polenta with cashew butter, methi, braised greens, ruby grapefruit & grilled cabbage salad, turmeric vinaigrette, smoked piripiri hot sauce
beer battered cauliflower taco (GF)$7.00
spicy zhoug, garlic toum
Citrus Olive Oil Cake$12.00
grapefruit anglaise, pistachio-brown butter-cornflake crumble, cardamom cream, brûléed blood orange
Millennium Burger$19.00
black lentil-pecan-sunflower seed burger, rosemary caramelized onions,
smoked carrot-cashew cheddar cheese, beer battered onion ring, dijon garlic aioli, fingerling potatoes with ketchup, cauliflower-carrot-sweet pepper chow chow, toasted pretzel bun
coriander & arborio crusted king trumpet mushrooms (GF)$16.00
Pine Nut, Almond & Walnut Tart (GF)$12.00
shortcrust pastry, rosemary caramel, elderflower poached pears, vanilla bean whipped cream
seared brussels sprouts (GF)$9.00
ginger miso glaze, tempeh bacon, garlic & chile
Rigatoni Pasta$19.00
semolina rigatoni pasta, root vegetable & tomato Bolognese, fennel spiced crimini mushrooms, white wine cashew cream, grilled broccoli rabe salsa verdo, chili flake, Violife parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating

Location

5912 College Ave

Oakland CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
