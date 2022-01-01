Go
Miller & Lux

Come in and enjoy!

700 Terry A. Francois BLVD

Popular Items

SPRING PASTA PRIMAVERA$28.00
Green Garlic, Tokyo Turnips, English Peas
Coconut Passionfruit Gâteau$20.00
Coconut Mousse, Coconut Dacquoise, Passion Fruit Crémeux
Sauces$8.00
Choice of Green Peppercorn Bordelaise, Fresh Tarragon Béarnaise, or Creamed Horseradish
Butter Lettuce Salad$22.00
Green Goddess Dressing, Santa Barbara Avocados, Grapefruit
M&L Burger$26.00
Dry-Aged Blend, Mt. Tam Triple Cream, Bacon Jam, Crispy Shallots, Watercress, Truffle Fries (Select Lux Style to add Green Peppercorn Bordelaise)
Black Truffle Parmesan Fries$15.00
Garlic Aioli
20oz N.Y. STEAK$94.00
Prime 45-Day Dry-Aged Black Angus
Thumbelina Carrots$15.00
Brown Butter Cider, Pickled Mustard Seeds
M&L Caesar for One$17.00
Hand-Harvested Romaine, Spanish Anchovies, Sourdough Croutons, Meyer Lemon
CHICKEN MILANESE$37.00
Location

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
