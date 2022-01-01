Go
Millers All Day

All Day Cafe, serving breakfast, brunch, classic sandwiches and salads. Accented by a full bar and espresso program.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

120 King St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)

Popular Items

Millers Plate$14.00
bacon, two eggs, choose of unicorn grits or homefries, biscuit
Club$13.50
turkey, cripsy country ham, havarti, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo, muligrain
Side Biscuit$3.75
B.E.C.$11.00
bacon, herb mayo, white cheddar, scarmbled eggs, potato roll
Signature Chicken Biscuit$12.00
Fried chicken , pimento cheese, pepper jam
Latte$4.75
Chicken Salad$11.50
onions, chopped pickles, muligrain
Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese$13.00
Tomato Bisque, sourdough grilled cheese, cornbread croutons
Cinnamon Roll$8.50
biscuit dough, cream cheese icing
Homefries$3.75
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

120 King St

Charleston SC

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

