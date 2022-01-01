Go
Miller's Coconut Grove

American Style Dining with great food and drinks and a casual atmosphere

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

64 Old Fentonville Rd • $$

Avg 5 (88 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Onion Rings$9.99
16 oz. of steak cut onion rings
Grove Burger$9.99
1/2 lb. hand-pounded ground beef patty grilled to your liking, on a fresh bun, complete with your choice of toppings
Chicken Fingers$11.99
Four breaded chicken tenders, fried, served with celery and blue cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
5 oz. breaded, fried chicken breast on a fresh bun with your choice of toppings
Spaghetti & Meatball$18.99
A generous portion of spaghetti and one of our famous 3/4 lb. meatballs, topped with our homemade sauce
Fried Haddock$20.99
12 oz. battered Atlantic haddock fillet, fried, served with tartar sauce and lemon
Side Spaghetti$4.99
Small Chicken Parmesan$15.99
One 5 oz. Italian breaded chicken breast, fried, with provolone cheese and a side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce
Chicken Parmesan$18.99
Two 5 oz. Italian breaded chicken breasts, fried, with provolone cheese and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce
Chicken & Eggplant Parmesan$25.99
Two 5 oz. Italian breaded chicken breasts, 12 oz. of breaded eggplant pieces, fried, with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

64 Old Fentonville Rd

Frewsburg NY

Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
