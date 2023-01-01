Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Millers Creek restaurants you'll love

Go
Millers Creek restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Millers Creek

Must-try Millers Creek restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Coffee House 913 (4)- Elkin

411 CC Camp Rd, Elkin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Breakfast Sandwich$4.79
chicken tender,steak,country ham,tenderloin,bacon,livermush,sausage or bologna
Garbage Plate$9.39
Served with 2 eggs, hashbrowns, 1 suusage patty, peppers, onions, and jalapenos, 2 pc of sliced yellow cheese and 1 gravy biscuit
Livermush 1pc Omelet$7.99
Made with 3 eggs, 1pc of livermush and 2 slices of cheese
More about Coffee House 913 (4)- Elkin
Consumer pic

 

Coffee House 915 - Millers Creek

2939 Hwy 16 North, Miller Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Coffee House 915 - Millers Creek
Main pic

 

Millers Creek Sandwich Shop - 4544 Boone Trail

4544 Boone Trail, Millers Creek

No reviews yet
More about Millers Creek Sandwich Shop - 4544 Boone Trail
Map

More near Millers Creek to explore

Boone

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boone

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (641 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston