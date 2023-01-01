Millers Creek restaurants you'll love
Must-try Millers Creek restaurants
More about Coffee House 913 (4)- Elkin
Coffee House 913 (4)- Elkin
411 CC Camp Rd, Elkin
|Popular items
|Meat Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.79
chicken tender,steak,country ham,tenderloin,bacon,livermush,sausage or bologna
|Garbage Plate
|$9.39
Served with 2 eggs, hashbrowns, 1 suusage patty, peppers, onions, and jalapenos, 2 pc of sliced yellow cheese and 1 gravy biscuit
|Livermush 1pc Omelet
|$7.99
Made with 3 eggs, 1pc of livermush and 2 slices of cheese
More about Coffee House 915 - Millers Creek
Coffee House 915 - Millers Creek
2939 Hwy 16 North, Miller Creek
More about Millers Creek Sandwich Shop - 4544 Boone Trail
Millers Creek Sandwich Shop - 4544 Boone Trail
4544 Boone Trail, Millers Creek