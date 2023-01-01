Go
Main picView gallery

Millers Creek Sandwich Shop - 4544 Boone Trail

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4544 Boone Trail

Millers Creek, NC 28651

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

4544 Boone Trail, Millers Creek NC 28651

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dodge City - Wilkesboro
orange starNo Reviews
4803 US-421 Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurantnext
Coach's Neighborhood Grill - Wilkesboro
orange starNo Reviews
1840 Winkler St Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurantnext
Coffee House 915 - Millers Creek
orange starNo Reviews
2939 Hwy 16 North Miller Creek, NC 28651
View restaurantnext
TwoBoros Brewery - 111 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
111 East Main Street Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurantnext
Coffee House 901
orange starNo Reviews
419 Brushy Mountain Rd Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurantnext
Rock Creek Grill 917 - 4911 Elkin Hwy 268
orange starNo Reviews
4911 Elkin Highway North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Millers Creek

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Millers Creek Sandwich Shop - 4544 Boone Trail

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston