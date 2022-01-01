Go
Miller's Famous Sandwiches

Miller's Famous Sandwiches is a family owned and operated restaurant since 1972. We pride ourselves on ensuring that the customer experience is "Magical". We recognize that without our loyal customers - we would not exist - so for this we thank you!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

** BBQ (1 Per Sandwich Max)
Add a dipping sauce!
Traditional (1/4 LB) Roast Beef$6.39
1/4 Pound (4 OZ) Roast Beef Sandwich - Customize it your way!
Half/Half$4.59
Suggestion: Add "Townie (Chipotle Aioli) Dipping Sauce"
Small Roast Beef (1/4 LB)$6.39
1/4 Pound (4 OZ) Roast Beef Sandwich - Customize it your way!
Our Famous Crinkle Cut Fries!
Medium Roast Beef (6 OZ)$8.39
1/3 Pound (6 OZ) Roast Beef - Customize it your way!
Small Fry$3.39
Add a dipping sauce!
*Onion Rings$5.19
Suggestion: Add "Townie (Chipotle Aioli) Dipping Sauce"
Location

East Providence RI

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
