Miller's Roast Beef

Miller's Roast Beef is a family owned and operated restaurant since 1972. We pride ourselves on ensuring that the customer experience is "Magical". We recognize that without our loyal customers - we would not exist - so for this we thank you!

734 Newport Avenue

Popular Items

Half/Half$4.59
A Generous Portion Of Our Fries & Rings - The Perfect Combination! Suggestion: Add "Townie Sauce" (An Amazing Chipotle Aioli)
Large Fry$4.09
Our Famous Crinkle Cut Fries!
Beast (1/2 LB) Roast Beef$12.39
1/2 Pound (8 OZ) Of our Store Cooked Signature Certified Angus Beef - Sliced To Order! Customize It!
Traditional (1/4 LB) Roast Beef$6.39
1/4 Pound (4 OZ) Of our Store Cooked Signature Certified Angus Beef - Sliced To Order! Customize It!
Onion Rings$5.19
Generous serving of our breaded onion rings (whole onions, no junk here)
Thanksgiving$9.49
1/4 Pound Of Our Oven Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Cranberry & Mayo Served On A Sweet & Delicious Potato Roll
Small Fry$3.39
Our Famous Crinkle Cut Fries!
Medium (6 OZ) Roast Beef$8.39
1/3 Pound (6 OZ) Of our Store Cooked Signature Certified Angus Beef - Sliced To Order! Customize It!
Location

734 Newport Avenue

South Attleboro MA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Papa Gino's

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

My name is Dorotheos  and I would like to share our story with you.
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria is your ” home away from home “!
Our recipes stay true to the traditions of “the lands of sun, sea and olive trees”. Our dishes have been inspired by a beautiful blend of Mediterranean cultures that highlight fresh ingredients and delicious food.
At the Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria we strive to create an environment where everyone feels welcomed.
As a family man from Greece with an amazing wife and two beautiful young daughters, It is a pleasure to have a place big enough for the whole family and friends to gather, enjoy our warm atmosphere, share a hearty, handmade home-cooked meal and feel comfortable to be yourself.
We now invite you to join our family at Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria and thank you for the opportunity to serve you.
Sincerely, Dorotheos and our Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria Family

Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

Five Corners Pizza

