Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Millersburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Millersburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Millersburg

Millersburg's top cuisines

American
American
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Millersburg restaurants

Spirits Speakeasy image

 

Spirits Speakeasy

35 W Jackson St, Millersburg

Avg 4 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tavern Salad$8.29
Fresh lettuce with bacon, egg, tomatoes and cucumbers. Topped with Cheddar cheese and croutons.
Make it a Chef and add Turkey & Ham for just $3
*Tavern Club$9.99
Our triple-decker club features smoked turkey, smokehouse ham, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Six delicious golden brown, breaded Mozzarella cheese sticks, served with marinara sauce
More about Spirits Speakeasy
Jitters Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Jitters Coffee House

1545 S Washington St, Millersburg

Avg 4.6 (722 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Jitters Coffee House
Banner pic

 

Pomerene Hospital

981 Wooster Rd, Millersburg

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about Pomerene Hospital
Restaurant banner

 

MawMaw's Diner

11058 Ohio 39, Millersburg

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about MawMaw's Diner
Map

More near Millersburg to explore

North Canton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston