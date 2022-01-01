Miller's Pub
Welcome to Miller's Pub at Newport Country Club!
590 Mount Vernon St
Location
590 Mount Vernon St
Newport VT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Parson's Pub & Grill
We use local products and everything is made 'in-house' as much as possible!
Come in and enjoy!
Hill Farmstead Brewery
Online order reservations are available only for same day pick-ups. A credit card and matching ID are required for pick-up.
Please note: if you place an online order reservation for limited bottles, and if you fail to pick-up your bottles on the same day without providing us with notice (phone call or email), then you are subject to forfeit your opportunity to purchase those bottles on a subsequent day.
The Orange Rind
The Orange Rind