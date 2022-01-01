Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Millersville
/
Millersville
/
French Fries
Millersville restaurants that serve french fries
Pour Dog House
722 Generals Highway, Millersville
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.50
More about Pour Dog House
HarborQue - Millersville
8268 Veterans Highway Suite 8, Millersville
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.00
More about HarborQue - Millersville
Browse other tasty dishes in Millersville
Chili
More near Millersville to explore
Bowie
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Severna Park
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Gambrills
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Arnold
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Odenton
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Crofton
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(636 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1619 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(336 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston