Tacos in Millersville
Millersville restaurants that serve tacos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Libations - Millersville
8541 Veterans Highway, Millersville
|Hangover Taco
|$15.00
|Black Bean & Sweet Potato Taco
|$15.00
Lettuce, Mushroom Relish, Guacamole, Vegan Cheese
Little Miner Taco
Millersville Road, Millersville
|Fall Squash Street Taco
|$4.00
Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion, Pepitas, Cilantro, salt/ pepper
|Mushroom Street Taco
|$3.00
corn tortilla, mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives, radish
|Carne Asada Street Taco**
|$5.50
carne asada, pickled jalapeno, salsa verde, onion, cilantro