Tacos in Millersville

Millersville restaurants
Toast

Millersville restaurants that serve tacos

Libations image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Libations - Millersville

8541 Veterans Highway, Millersville

Avg 4 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Hangover Taco$15.00
Black Bean & Sweet Potato Taco$15.00
Lettuce, Mushroom Relish, Guacamole, Vegan Cheese
More about Libations - Millersville
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco

Millersville Road, Millersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fall Squash Street Taco$4.00
Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion, Pepitas, Cilantro, salt/ pepper
Mushroom Street Taco$3.00
corn tortilla, mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives, radish
Carne Asada Street Taco**$5.50
carne asada, pickled jalapeno, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
More about Little Miner Taco

