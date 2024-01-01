Millerton restaurants you'll love
Millerton's top cuisines
Must-try Millerton restaurants
More about Irving Farm New York - Millerton
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Irving Farm New York - Millerton
44 Main St., Millerton
|Popular items
|Balto
|$12.95
Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo, on toasted whole wheat sourdough
|Fernando
|$13.95
Egg, bacon, avocado, cheddar, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on toasted whole wheat sourdough bread
|Evil Moo
|$7.25
Scrambled eggs, goat cheese & hot sauce in a flour tortilla
More about Harney & Sons: Tea Bar - 13 Main St
Harney & Sons: Tea Bar - 13 Main St
13 Main St, Millerton
More about Willa - 52 Main St
Willa - 52 Main St
52 Main St, Millerton