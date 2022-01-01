Milli Café & Wine Bar

Bradbury Cafe

Kick-start your day with an espresso & hot breakfast sandwich or grab a brick oven pizza for a quick lunch on-the-go, all made fresh from The Bradbury Cafe. Our Cafe offers a convenient location for Vault Virginia guests and locals alike with a variety of drink options including Trager Brothers & Elixir Coffee, flavored lattes, and a selection of hot food items and garden fresh salads. Built on the historic Downtown Mall, The Bradbury Cafe is a welcoming place for possibility, connection, and community. Come join us!

