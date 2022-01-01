Go
Milli Café & Wine Bar

240 W Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Coffee$3.00
Bagel$3.00
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Cold Brew$3.75
Cortado$3.75
Cappucino$4.25
Pecan Raspberry Bar$3.75
Latte$4.25
Croissant$3.50
Smoked Turkey and Bacon Ciabatta$9.00
Smoked Turkey with Bacon, Provolone, Pesto, Arugula, and Pickled Onions on Albemarle Baking Company Ciabatta Roll
Location

240 W Main Street

Charlottesville VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
