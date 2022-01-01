Milli Coffee Roasters
We roast all our own coffee and make from-scratch waffles and sandwiches.
400 Preston Avenue
Popular Items
Location
400 Preston Avenue
Charlottesville VA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Corner Juice
Corner Juice's cafe provides the Downtown Mall with quick and healthy grab/go foods. Serving up cold-pressed juice, smoothies, coffee, wraps and many more delicious grab/go snacks!
Kama
Japanese Bar & Grill
Luce
Order online, pick up at Luce!
Milli Café & Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!