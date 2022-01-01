Go
Milli Coffee Roasters

We roast all our own coffee and make from-scratch waffles and sandwiches.

400 Preston Avenue

Popular Items

Bagel$2.25
Authentic Brooklyn-made bagels, toasted to order on our panini press (better than a toaster!). Choose from Plain, Everything, and Cinnamon Raisin.
London Fog$5.00
Hot tea and steamed milk with a splash of our house made vanilla syrup.
Iced Tea$3.00
Made-to-order 16oz iced tea. Choose any tea from our premium loose-leaf tea selection.
Iced Coffee
Traditional Japanese-style iced coffee, made from our current premium Nice With Ice blend.
Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso combined with milk steamed to a foamy consistency.
Asparagus and Goat Cheese$6.00
Crustless quiches with asparagus, goat cheese and fresh thyme.
Hot Tea$3.00
16oz fresh-brewed tea. Choose any tea from our premium loose-leaf tea selection.
Cortado$3.75
Latte
Espresso blended with steamed milk. Additional/seasonal flavors available.
Frozen Latte
Location

400 Preston Avenue

Charlottesville VA

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
