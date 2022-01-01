Millington restaurants you'll love

Millington restaurants
Toast
  • Millington

Must-try Millington restaurants

Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

8490 Wilkinson Road, Millington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Shoulder Plate$9.99
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with two sides, a toasted bun and our original mild BBQ sauce
Bag of Potato Chips$1.19
Assorted flavors from Brim
Brisket Combos$10.59
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
Lit Cafe & Billiard image

 

Lit Cafe & Billiard

7772 Highway 51 North, Millington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Hawaiian Ham Club$9.49
Deli ham piled on sweet Hawaiian bread with cheddar, bacon, lettuce. tomato, and onion. Served with a pickle.
Chicken Strip Meal$7.99
Crispy breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. BBQ, honey mustard, buffalo, ranch, or ketchup
Fries Fully Loaded$5.49
Get your fries generously covered in steamy nacho cheese, ranch dressing, and jalapenos.
King Seafood image

 

King Seafood

8025 US Highway 51N, Millington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Lb Cluster Snow Crab Plate$17.49
5 shrimp, 1 Sausage, 1 Potato, 1 Corn
Shrimp Fried Rice$10.99
8 shrimp, egg, onion, veggies
1/2 Lb King Crab Plate$21.69
5 shrimp, 1 Sausage, 1 Potato, 1 Corn
The Haystack image

 

The Haystack

6560 US HIGHWAY 51 N, Millington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Buck's Place

4792 Navy Rd, Millington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
