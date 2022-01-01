Millington restaurants you'll love
Tops Bar-B-Q
8490 Wilkinson Road, Millington
|Popular items
|Pork Shoulder Plate
|$9.99
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with two sides, a toasted bun and our original mild BBQ sauce
|Bag of Potato Chips
|$1.19
Assorted flavors from Brim
|Brisket Combos
|$10.59
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
Lit Cafe & Billiard
7772 Highway 51 North, Millington
|Popular items
|Sweet Hawaiian Ham Club
|$9.49
Deli ham piled on sweet Hawaiian bread with cheddar, bacon, lettuce. tomato, and onion. Served with a pickle.
|Chicken Strip Meal
|$7.99
Crispy breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. BBQ, honey mustard, buffalo, ranch, or ketchup
|Fries Fully Loaded
|$5.49
Get your fries generously covered in steamy nacho cheese, ranch dressing, and jalapenos.
King Seafood
8025 US Highway 51N, Millington
|Popular items
|1/2 Lb Cluster Snow Crab Plate
|$17.49
5 shrimp, 1 Sausage, 1 Potato, 1 Corn
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$10.99
8 shrimp, egg, onion, veggies
|1/2 Lb King Crab Plate
|$21.69
5 shrimp, 1 Sausage, 1 Potato, 1 Corn
The Haystack
6560 US HIGHWAY 51 N, Millington
Buck's Place
4792 Navy Rd, Millington