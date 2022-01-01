Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Millington

Go
Millington restaurants
Toast

Millington restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

8490 Wilkinson Road, Millington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flamin' Hot Cheetos Nachos$9.29
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of Flamin' Hot Cheetos topped with white queso, jalapenos, original hot BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Bar-B-Q Nachos$8.59
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Loaded Bar-B-Q Nachos$10.99
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, Tops famous BBQ beans, lettuce, tomatos, onions, jalapenos, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
Lit Cafe & Billiard image

 

Lit Cafe & Billiard

7772 Highway 51 North, Millington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded BBQ Chicken Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips loaded with nacho and shredded cheese, BBQ chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, salsa, jalapenos, and sour cream
More about Lit Cafe & Billiard
Map

More near Millington to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston