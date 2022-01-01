Mills River restaurants you'll love
Conosur
4195 Haywood Road, Mills River
Popular items
Butifarra
$12.10
A Peruvian classic slow cooked pork in Peruvian spices served on Portuguese bread, mayo,
lettuce , tomato and salsa criolla (marinated red onions).
Pork Havana
$15.09
Slow cooked Pork chunks Cuban spices topped with salsa criolla (marinated onions) served with rice, black beans and plantains.
Cono Sur Chicken
$11.28
Rotisserie Chicken, onios & peppers sauté, two cheeses and house sauce serve on a Portuguese bread
Mills River Brewing Co. / Juju's Craft Cookery
336 Banner Farm Rd, Mills River
Popular items
G-Middle Fork 22oz
$12.00
A well balanced flavorful West Coast style IPA, the Middle Fork is the flagship IPA of Mills River Brewing Co. Light citrus aromas sit on top of the Mosaic hops complex herbal flavor resulting in a powerful combination.
Rocky Face BLT
$13.50
Bacon of choice, tomato, romaine lettuce and mayo on toasted sourdough
Crowders Mountain Nachos
$14.50
Corn tortilla chips, warm jalapeño cheese sauce, white cheddar, bacon, Hand Crafted Ranch, Sriracha Crema, tomato salsa & house pickled jalapeños
Bold Rock Mills River
72 School House Road, Mills River
Popular items
Cheeseburger
$13.00
Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Bold Sauce w/ American Cheese on a Potato Bun
Hard Tea Case
$29.99
5.0% Hard Tea with a Twist of Lemon flavor
Pearadise 500ml
$8.99
6.0% Pear IPA Hard Cider