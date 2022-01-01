Mills River restaurants you'll love

Conosur image

 

Conosur

4195 Haywood Road, Mills River

Avg 4.6 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butifarra$12.10
A Peruvian classic slow cooked pork in Peruvian spices served on Portuguese bread, mayo,
lettuce , tomato and salsa criolla (marinated red onions).
Pork Havana$15.09
Slow cooked Pork chunks Cuban spices topped with salsa criolla (marinated onions) served with rice, black beans and plantains.
Cono Sur Chicken$11.28
Rotisserie Chicken, onios & peppers sauté, two cheeses and house sauce serve on a Portuguese bread
More about Conosur
Mills River Brewing Co. / Juju's Craft Cookery image

 

Mills River Brewing Co. / Juju's Craft Cookery

336 Banner Farm Rd, Mills River

Avg 4.5 (408 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
G-Middle Fork 22oz$12.00
A well balanced flavorful West Coast style IPA, the Middle Fork is the flagship IPA of Mills River Brewing Co. Light citrus aromas sit on top of the Mosaic hops complex herbal flavor resulting in a powerful combination.
Rocky Face BLT$13.50
Bacon of choice, tomato, romaine lettuce and mayo on toasted sourdough
Crowders Mountain Nachos$14.50
Corn tortilla chips, warm jalapeño cheese sauce, white cheddar, bacon, Hand Crafted Ranch, Sriracha Crema, tomato salsa & house pickled jalapeños
More about Mills River Brewing Co. / Juju's Craft Cookery
Bold Rock Mills River image

 

Bold Rock Mills River

72 School House Road, Mills River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$13.00
Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Bold Sauce w/ American Cheese on a Potato Bun
Hard Tea Case$29.99
5.0% Hard Tea with a Twist of Lemon flavor
Pearadise 500ml$8.99
6.0% Pear IPA Hard Cider
More about Bold Rock Mills River

