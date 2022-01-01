Go
Located in the century-old Pilgrim Mill’s Building in Providence, the Mill’s Tavern dining room has rustic brick walls, polished dark woods, vaulted casement ceilings and linen tablecloths that work together to impart a sophisticated yet cozy ambiance. A wood-burning oven—used in much of the cooking–glows cheerily from an open kitchen, where the bustle of busy chefs and food servers lends an energetic vibe. The sleekly designed and fully stocked bar serves up a wide array of cocktails and beers, and also offers the opportunity for casual dining. Additionally, Mills Tavern is known for its extensive and award-winning wine selection. This Providence destination restaurant has tables that can be reserved for small private functions or special celebrations. Whether enjoying a glass of wine and fresh oysters at the bar or a multi-course dinner in the elegantly appointed dining room, Mill’s Tavern serves up a delightful experience.

101 North Main Street

Montreal Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes$8.00
with Crispy Shallots
Pecan Encrusted Miso Glazed Salmon$26.00
with Potato au Gratin and Baby Spinach
14oz. AGED NEW YORK STRIP$45.00
with Mill's Steak Sauce
Chilled Poached White Tiger Shrimp U-8$5.50
Served with Cocktail Sauce
Wood Roasted Asparagus$14.00
with Lemon, Pecorino and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Mill's Mac 'n Cheese$10.00
with House Made Bacon Lardons
Atlantic Swordfish Medallions$34.00
with Crispy Yucca, Marinated Roasted Onions and Ginger Lime Coconut Sauce
16oz. Certified Angus Beef Ribeye$44.00
with Horseradish Cream Sauce
Chilled Poached Shrimp U-16$2.50
Served with Cocktail Sauce
Providence RI

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
