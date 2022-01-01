Millsboro restaurants you'll love

Must-try Millsboro restaurants

Brick Works Brewing & Eats image

 

Brick Works Brewing & Eats

36932 Silicato Drive, Long Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calamari$15.00
Wings$14.00
Pretzels with beer cheese$7.00
More about Brick Works Brewing & Eats
Two Meatballs Deli image

PIZZA • SOUPS

Two Meatballs Deli

36932 Silicato Dr, Millsboro

Avg 4.4 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Scampi With House Salad And Garlic Bread$23.00
Chicken Parm Over Spaghetti With House Salad And Garlic Bread$20.00
The Sausage Pizza$15.00
More about Two Meatballs Deli
Blue Water Grill image

 

Blue Water Grill

226 Main Street, Millsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Ribs$25.00
Side Salad$4.00
Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
More about Blue Water Grill
Millsboro Pizza Palace image

PIZZA

Millsboro Pizza Palace

28544 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro

Avg 4.2 (847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Italian Sub$9.50
Ham, Genoa salami, cooked salami & capicola
MD Mozzarella Pizza$10.95
LG Mozzarella Pizza$13.95
More about Millsboro Pizza Palace
Taste Of The South Bistro image

 

Taste Of The South Bistro

36908 Silicato Drive, Suite 13, Long Neck

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ALC Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$7.95
ALC Chicken & Waffles$12.95
ALC Cheesy Grits$3.95
More about Taste Of The South Bistro
Fiona's Fish and Chips image

 

Fiona's Fish and Chips

28305 Cherokee Ave, Long Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Fiona's Fish and Chips

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Millsboro

Grits

