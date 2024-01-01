Bruschetta in Millsboro
Millsboro restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck
Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck
36932 Silicato Drive, Long Neck
|Summer Bruschetta
|$6.00
garden fresh tomatoes, evoo, basil
|Crab Bruschetta
|$15.00
Jumbo lump crab, fresh tomatoes, basil, evoo, tender crostini
More about Grotto Pizza - Millsboro
Grotto Pizza - Millsboro
30201 Commerce Drive, Millsboro
|BRUSCHETTA
|$12.99
Fresh marinated tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, and extra virgin olive oil; served with homemade garlic parmesan flatbread