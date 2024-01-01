Bruschetta in Millsboro

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck

36932 Silicato Drive, Long Neck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Bruschetta$6.00
garden fresh tomatoes, evoo, basil
Crab Bruschetta$15.00
Jumbo lump crab, fresh tomatoes, basil, evoo, tender crostini
More about Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck
Item pic

 

Grotto Pizza - Millsboro

30201 Commerce Drive, Millsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRUSCHETTA$12.99
Fresh marinated tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, and extra virgin olive oil; served with homemade garlic parmesan flatbread
More about Grotto Pizza - Millsboro
Item pic

 

Grotto Pizza - Long Neck

26090 Shoppes of Longneck, Millsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRUSCHETTA$12.99
Fresh marinated tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, and extra virgin olive oil; served with homemade garlic parmesan flatbread
More about Grotto Pizza - Long Neck

