Burritos in Millsboro

Millsboro restaurants
Millsboro restaurants that serve burritos

Surf Bagel - Long Neck

36908 Silicato Drive, Millsboro

SHRIMP BURRITO$14.25
Shrimp fried golden brown wrapped with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, 3 cheese blend and our cilantro sauce.
KIV'S FISH BURRITO$13.95
Cajun fried rockfish, shredded cabbage, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo, white cilantro sauce, and a squeeze of lime.
BEACH BURRITO$8.50
2 eggs, spinach, mushrooms, onions, avocado and American.
Moon Star 2 Inc

28521 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro

Burrito w/Meat$8.50
w/choice of bacon, scrapple, sausage or ham
Western Burrito$9.50
w/ham, green pepper & onion
Meat Lovers Burrito$9.50
w/bacon, sausage & ham
