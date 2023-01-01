Burritos in Millsboro
Surf Bagel - Long Neck
36908 Silicato Drive, Millsboro
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$14.25
Shrimp fried golden brown wrapped with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, 3 cheese blend and our cilantro sauce.
|KIV'S FISH BURRITO
|$13.95
Cajun fried rockfish, shredded cabbage, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo, white cilantro sauce, and a squeeze of lime.
|BEACH BURRITO
|$8.50
2 eggs, spinach, mushrooms, onions, avocado and American.