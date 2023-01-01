Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Millsboro

Millsboro restaurants
Millsboro restaurants that serve calamari

Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck

36932 Silicato Drive, Long Neck

Crispy Calamari$15.00
edamame, bleu cheese, spicy brown butter
Baywood Greens

32267 Clubhouse Way, Millsboro

CALAMARI$16.00
LEMON, PARSLEY, TARTAR
