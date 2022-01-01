Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Millsboro
/
Millsboro
/
Carrot Cake
Millsboro restaurants that serve carrot cake
Blue Water Grill
226 Main Street, Millsboro
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$7.00
More about Blue Water Grill
PIZZA
Millsboro Pizza Palace
28544 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro
Avg 4.2
(847 reviews)
Whole Carrot Cake
$32.95
Carrot Cake
$4.75
More about Millsboro Pizza Palace
Browse other tasty dishes in Millsboro
Cheesecake
Quesadillas
Strawberry Cheesecake
Cheese Fries
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
Pies
Grits
More near Millsboro to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(50 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(216 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(541 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston