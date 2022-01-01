Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Millsboro

Go
Millsboro restaurants
Toast

Millsboro restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

PIZZA

Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro

28544 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro

Avg 4.2 (847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$4.75
More about Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
Main pic

 

Moon Star 2 Inc

28521 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$4.99
More about Moon Star 2 Inc

Browse other tasty dishes in Millsboro

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Cheese Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Pies

Tacos

Map

More near Millsboro to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston