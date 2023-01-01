Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Millsboro

Millsboro restaurants
Millsboro restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Surf Bagel - Long Neck

36908 Silicato Drive, Millsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH$4.50
BACON, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH$6.50
SAUSAGE, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH$6.50
More about Surf Bagel - Long Neck
Moon Star 2 Inc

28521 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$5.99
Egg Sandwich w/Meat$8.50
More about Moon Star 2 Inc

