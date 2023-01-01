Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg sandwiches in
Millsboro
/
Millsboro
/
Egg Sandwiches
Millsboro restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Surf Bagel - Long Neck
36908 Silicato Drive, Millsboro
No reviews yet
EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH
$4.50
BACON, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH
$6.50
SAUSAGE, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH
$6.50
More about Surf Bagel - Long Neck
Moon Star 2 Inc
28521 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro
No reviews yet
Egg Sandwich
$5.99
Egg Sandwich w/Meat
$8.50
More about Moon Star 2 Inc
Browse other tasty dishes in Millsboro
Carrot Cake
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken Wraps
Crab Cakes
Cheeseburgers
Turkey Clubs
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Quesadillas
More near Millsboro to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.3
(70 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(312 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(335 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(695 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston