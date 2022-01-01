Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Eggplant parm in
Millsboro
/
Millsboro
/
Eggplant Parm
Millsboro restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Brick Works Brewing & Eats
36932 Silicato Drive, Long Neck
No reviews yet
Eggplant Parm
$17.00
More about Brick Works Brewing & Eats
PIZZA
Millsboro Pizza Palace
28544 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro
Avg 4.2
(847 reviews)
LG Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
$9.75
SM Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
$7.95
Eggplant Parmigiana
$14.95
More about Millsboro Pizza Palace
Browse other tasty dishes in Millsboro
Chicken Salad
Quesadillas
Salmon
Carrot Cake
Strawberry Cheesecake
Chicken Tenders
Cake
Mac And Cheese
More near Millsboro to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(52 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(267 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(547 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston