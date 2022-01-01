Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Millsboro

Go
Millsboro restaurants
Toast

Millsboro restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Brick Works Brewing & Eats image

 

Brick Works Brewing & Eats

36932 Silicato Drive, Long Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parm$17.00
More about Brick Works Brewing & Eats
Item pic

PIZZA

Millsboro Pizza Palace

28544 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro

Avg 4.2 (847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LG Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$9.75
SM Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$7.95
Eggplant Parmigiana$14.95
More about Millsboro Pizza Palace

Browse other tasty dishes in Millsboro

Chicken Salad

Quesadillas

Salmon

Carrot Cake

Strawberry Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Millsboro to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (52 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston