Millsboro restaurants you'll love

Millsboro restaurants
  • Millsboro

Must-try Millsboro restaurants

Brick Works Brewing & Eats image

 

Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck

36932 Silicato Drive, Long Neck

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pub Burger$16.00
Cheddar, beer cheese, bacon, crispy onions, pickles
Chincoteague Crabcake$19.00
Made with lump crab, topped with lemon caper aioli & served with old bay fries
“The Bandit”$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, smoky bbq sauce, bacon, pepper jack, maple aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche
More about Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck
Millsboro Pizza Palace image

PIZZA

Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro

28544 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro

Avg 4.2 (847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Italian Sub$9.75
Ham, Genoa salami, cooked salami & capicola
SM Mozzarella Pizza$8.95
Large Cheesesteak$9.75
More about Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
Main pic

 

Moon Star 2 Inc

28521 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Oven Roast Turkey W/Stuffing$13.99
w/stuffing, gravy & cranberry sauce
Western Omelette$9.99
w/ham, peppers & onions
Open Faced Roast Turkey w/White Bread$13.99
on white bread, served w/gravy & cranberry sauce
More about Moon Star 2 Inc
Two Meatballs Deli image

PIZZA • SOUPS

Two Meatballs Italian Deli And Pizza

36932 Silicato Dr, Millsboro

Avg 4.4 (121 reviews)
Delivery
More about Two Meatballs Italian Deli And Pizza
Taste Of The South Bistro image

 

Taste Of The South Bistro - 36908 Silicato Drive, Suite 13

36908 Silicato Drive, Suite 13, Long Neck

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Taste Of The South Bistro - 36908 Silicato Drive, Suite 13
Kaan's Bakery image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Kaan's Bakery - 314 Wilson Highway

314 Wilson Highwayw, Millsboro

Avg 4.8 (57 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Kaan's Bakery - 314 Wilson Highway

