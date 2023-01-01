Millsboro restaurants you'll love
Must-try Millsboro restaurants
More about Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck
Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck
36932 Silicato Drive, Long Neck
|Popular items
|Pub Burger
|$16.00
Cheddar, beer cheese, bacon, crispy onions, pickles
|Chincoteague Crabcake
|$19.00
Made with lump crab, topped with lemon caper aioli & served with old bay fries
|“The Bandit”
|$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, smoky bbq sauce, bacon, pepper jack, maple aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche
More about Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
PIZZA
Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
28544 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro
|Popular items
|LG Italian Sub
|$9.75
Ham, Genoa salami, cooked salami & capicola
|SM Mozzarella Pizza
|$8.95
|Large Cheesesteak
|$9.75
More about Moon Star 2 Inc
Moon Star 2 Inc
28521 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro
|Popular items
|Oven Roast Turkey W/Stuffing
|$13.99
w/stuffing, gravy & cranberry sauce
|Western Omelette
|$9.99
w/ham, peppers & onions
|Open Faced Roast Turkey w/White Bread
|$13.99
on white bread, served w/gravy & cranberry sauce
More about Two Meatballs Italian Deli And Pizza
PIZZA • SOUPS
Two Meatballs Italian Deli And Pizza
36932 Silicato Dr, Millsboro
More about Taste Of The South Bistro - 36908 Silicato Drive, Suite 13
Taste Of The South Bistro - 36908 Silicato Drive, Suite 13
36908 Silicato Drive, Suite 13, Long Neck
More about Kaan's Bakery - 314 Wilson Highway
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Kaan's Bakery - 314 Wilson Highway
314 Wilson Highwayw, Millsboro