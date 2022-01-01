Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
Millsboro
/
Millsboro
/
Grits
Millsboro restaurants that serve grits
Brick Works Brewing & Eats
36932 Silicato Drive, Long Neck
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits
$22.00
More about Brick Works Brewing & Eats
Taste Of The South Bistro
36908 Silicato Drive, Suite 13, Long Neck
No reviews yet
CHEESY GRITS
$4.95
Made with real cheddar cheese, corn meal and butter.
More about Taste Of The South Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Millsboro
Quesadillas
Pies
Spinach Salad
Chicken Tenders
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
French Fries
More near Millsboro to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(49 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston