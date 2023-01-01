Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Millsboro

Go
Millsboro restaurants
Toast

Millsboro restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Brick Works Brewing & Eats image

 

Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck

36932 Silicato Drive, Long Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate Cheesecake$8.00
More about Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck
Banner pic

 

Surf Bagel - Long Neck

36908 Silicato Drive, Millsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOT CHOCOLATE$2.50
Self serve
More about Surf Bagel - Long Neck

Browse other tasty dishes in Millsboro

Grits

Chocolate Cake

Cheese Fries

Tuna Sandwiches

Italian Subs

Greek Salad

Quesadillas

Dumplings

Map

More near Millsboro to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (715 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston