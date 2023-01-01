Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Millsboro

Go
Millsboro restaurants
Toast

Millsboro restaurants that serve paninis

Brick Works Brewing & Eats image

 

Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck

36932 Silicato Drive, Long Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprise Panini$12.00
tomato, basil pesto, fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction
More about Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck
Item pic

PIZZA

Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro

28544 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro

Avg 4.2 (847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Texas Panini$10.95
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheddar cheese and fresh spinach.
Veggie Panini$10.95
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Provolone Cheese and Fresh Spinach
Fresh Roast Beef Panini$10.95
Roast beef with Swiss cheese, fried onions, mushrooms and fresh spinach
More about Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro

